Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Lowered to $227.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.09% from the stock’s previous close.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.20.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT opened at $174.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.33 and its 200-day moving average is $208.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $169.29 and a 12 month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Caterpillar by 12.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.