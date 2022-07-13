Sage Rhino Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at about $408,000. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 58.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 69.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.52) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. Equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

