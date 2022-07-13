Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,411 First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.22. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $48.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%.

