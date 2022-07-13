Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $721,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FENY. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,804,000. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,765,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2,536.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 571,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 549,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 953,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after buying an additional 456,967 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 581,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after buying an additional 453,941 shares during the period.
FENY stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.