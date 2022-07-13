Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $721,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FENY. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,804,000. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,765,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2,536.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 571,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 549,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 953,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after buying an additional 456,967 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 581,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after buying an additional 453,941 shares during the period.

FENY stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08.

