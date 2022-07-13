Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 550 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average of $69.76. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

