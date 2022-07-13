iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWX. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.
NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $58.56.
