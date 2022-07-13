Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $332.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.22. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

