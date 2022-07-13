6,100 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Bought by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 75,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 23,272 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of XSVM opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $57.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.35.

