Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 436 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 2,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

TWTR stock opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.09 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,858 shares in the company, valued at $34,493,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud bought 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 564,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,573,524 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.