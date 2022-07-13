Sage Rhino Capital LLC Invests $222,000 in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 27,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

EQNR stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $36.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.78.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

