Sage Rhino Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $273.67 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.87 and a 200-day moving average of $319.80. The firm has a market cap of $173.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

