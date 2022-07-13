Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $224,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54.

