Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 614 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $51,192,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,181,000 after acquiring an additional 103,916 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in DaVita by 1,756.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 99,662 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in DaVita by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,386 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in DaVita by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 572,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,506,000 after acquiring an additional 53,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

