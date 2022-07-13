Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $126,000 Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 72.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Barclays by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.26) to GBX 200 ($2.38) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.02) to GBX 180 ($2.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

