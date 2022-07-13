ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 256,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.90 ($15.90) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.00 ($14.00) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($10.90) to €11.50 ($11.50) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.70 ($12.70) to €12.80 ($12.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.50) to €11.00 ($11.00) in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Shares of ING stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.2452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 11.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

