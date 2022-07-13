Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $355,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $137.66 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.26.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

