Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Invests $236,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $185,000.

Shares of SQQQ opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $67.69.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

