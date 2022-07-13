Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 359 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $70.64. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.