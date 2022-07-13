Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $413.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $430.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.69. The company has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.17.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.