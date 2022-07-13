Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Invests $266,000 in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $963,000.

Shares of CSM opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28.

