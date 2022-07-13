Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Fulton Financial Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fulton Financial in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Fulton Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

FULT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens raised Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $219.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $79,969.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at $344,353.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 265,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 23,034 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 448,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 29,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

