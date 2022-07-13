Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Tops $2.96 on Top Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.96 or 0.00014950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $13.86 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00103303 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017859 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00169631 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 4,690,093 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

