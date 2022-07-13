Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BRP Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for BRP Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BRP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $242.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BRP. UBS Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Desjardins cut their price target on BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

NYSE:BRP opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. BRP Group has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 125.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81.

In other news, CEO Trevor Baldwin purchased 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.26 per share, for a total transaction of $56,963.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,491.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,017.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,059 shares of company stock valued at $596,033. 35.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group in the first quarter valued at $4,504,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,583,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 113.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

