Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CFG. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price target on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.01. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 69,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 42.8% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 822,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,373,000 after acquiring an additional 246,561 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 62.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 754,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,914,000 after buying an additional 88,173 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

