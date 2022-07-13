Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Lifted by SVB Leerink

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for 89bio in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.14). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.26) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.48) EPS.

ETNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of 89bio from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 89bio to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of ETNB opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. 89bio has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.12.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,816,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,782,669 shares in the company, valued at $27,628,474.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

