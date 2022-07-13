SVB Leerink Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

ACAD stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.73. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,707,000 after acquiring an additional 265,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,057,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,485,000 after acquiring an additional 237,241 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after acquiring an additional 750,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 108,179 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $99,680.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,447 shares of company stock valued at $189,750. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

