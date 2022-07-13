Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois anticipates that the company will earn $3.81 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $20.44 per share.

Shares of BAMXF stock opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.85. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $75.06 and a 1-year high of $112.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAMXF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $17.20 EPS for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $34.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.75 billion.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

