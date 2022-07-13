Research Analysts Offer Predictions for General Motors’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Motors in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GM. Berenberg Bank started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.94.

NYSE GM opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.57. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in General Motors by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after buying an additional 6,034,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

