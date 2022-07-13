Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Tops $0.0480 on Exchanges

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 13th. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $960,787.90 and approximately $21,873.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded down 57.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

