Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss expects that the savings and loans company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Flagstar Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FBC stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.32). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.94%.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 5,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Schoels purchased 13,500 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,799.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $709,985 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,075 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

