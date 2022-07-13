Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 146.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

APAM opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $53.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

