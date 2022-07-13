Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Altra Industrial Motion’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

AIMC opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.07. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,633,000 after buying an additional 151,405 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 393,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

