Brokers Offer Predictions for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.02). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.02) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AXSM. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.43.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

