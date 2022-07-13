Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for WestRock in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for WestRock’s current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00. WestRock has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WestRock declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of WestRock by 634.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.