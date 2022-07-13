Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Aon plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AON in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $13.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AON’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.56.

AON stock opened at $270.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.91. AON has a 12 month low of $223.19 and a 12 month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in AON by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

