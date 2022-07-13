Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,971 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG opened at $110.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.61 and its 200-day moving average is $131.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.94.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.