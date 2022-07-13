Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires 959 Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 58,080 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 60,599 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTSI opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $629.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTSI. Stephens lowered their price objective on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $42.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

