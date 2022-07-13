Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501,064 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,906,000 after purchasing an additional 994,774 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

BAC stock opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

