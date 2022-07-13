Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 1,617 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 44,128 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 253,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 22,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $215,110.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,279.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,463. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $325.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $84.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 86.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Technologies (Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.