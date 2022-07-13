Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 1,617 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 44,128 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 253,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 22,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $215,110.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,279.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,463. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ HDSN opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $325.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.76.
Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $84.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 86.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hudson Technologies (Get Rating)
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
