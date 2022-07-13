Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 353,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 2,688.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $84,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE X opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

United States Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.