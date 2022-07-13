Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Purchased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director Robert F. Mccadden acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.88 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average of $55.42. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 8.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.