Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.69.

MS stock opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.