3,000 Shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Bought by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.75.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.43). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile (Get Rating)
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
