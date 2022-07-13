Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $255,000 in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IGF opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.