Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 148 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Salesforce by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Salesforce by 37.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in Salesforce by 16.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,232,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,143 shares of company stock valued at $14,944,487. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $166.33 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.61. The company has a market capitalization of $165.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

