Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 313,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $15.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.