Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at $2,653,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 492,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,458 shares in the last quarter.

BAPR stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17.

