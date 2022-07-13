Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPIB. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

JPIB opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07.

