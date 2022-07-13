Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

