Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 238 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,644,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $195.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.41. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $178.49 and a 1-year high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.